TiEcon Mumbai 2020 Culminated on an Enthusiastic Note with Revolutionary Ideas and Impactful Solutions

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:36 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:36 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

The 11th TiEcon Mumbai culminated on an enthusiastic note while emphasizing that Startups are important engines of socio-economic development, transformational growth and job creation. The Indian startup ecosystem is evolving at a phenomenal pace and can generate impactful solutions through innovation and scalable technology.

“TiEcon Mumbai 2020 provided a comprehensive understanding of growth drivers and motivation for Indian Startup founders, identified challenge areas and outlined pillars in place that support them,” said Atul Nishar, President TiE Mumbai.

The Startup Show Stoppers, Ashish Hemrajani - Founder, BookMyShow.com and Harsh Jain, Founder - Dream 11 shared practical insights highlighting that it is not just about an idea, but about great execution. Culture, humanity and integrity should be the DNA of any company.

Mr. Nishith Desai discussed the legal framework and explored exciting topics like limited liability for Robots etc. while Farzana. Haque - Business Director, TCS, said, “This is the decade where India is headed to be a developed Country. Build the future on sustainable model with a global mindset.”

This year’s theme, ‘The Decade of Start Ups – Kick starting the Future’ focused on technology-driven innovation and massive disruption that will redefine businesses. The 2-day forum focused on the future of ideas, entrepreneurship challenges, governance& law and the leadership and support needed to take it to the next level. TiEcon Mumbai provided and enabled best practices to help the ecosystem flourish and explore new ways to mobilize stakeholders through engagement.

A unique debate format between six prominent angel and early stage investors was another highlight of TiEcon Mumbai 2020 where the topic of discussion was “Are there enough Angel investors in India?” The key takeaway from this session was the need to have many more investors stepping forward to take a leap of faith on entrepreneurs to help Startups flourish.

The closing session witnessed two fierce women, Ma Anand Sheela and the dynamic actor& entrepreneur Neha Dhupia in a fireside chat. Ma Anand Sheela shared her life lessons drawing parallels with an entrepreneur’s journey. She urged entrepreneurs to live life on one’s own terms and build businesses, which makes work pleasure.

About TiE Mumbai The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. Since 1992. TiE has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking and funding opportunities. The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship globally through the 5 pillars of TiE: mentoring, networking and education, funding and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community. TiE’s focus area is to generate enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. There are currently 11,000 members, including over 2,500 charter members in 60 chapters across 17 countries. TiE’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, and education. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs.

Image 1: Harsh Jain, Atul Nishar and Ashish Hemrajani on the pannel @ TiEcon Mumbai 2020

Image 2: Ma Anand Sheela in a fireside chat with Neha Dhupia @ TiEcon Mumbai 2020

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

