Gujarat Ambuja Exports Q3 profit down 33 pc at Rs 54 cr

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd on Thursday reported a 33 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 54.16 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 80.46 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income also fell to Rs 1,001 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,179.52 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

