Tourism Ministers From Greece and India set to Meet and Inaugurate the Leading Travel Show in Asia-Pacific, OTM Mumbai

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 10:28 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 10:28 IST
MUMBAI, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Minister of Greece, Harris Theocharis will be joined by the Indian Minister of State for Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel and the Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj, at the inaugural ceremony of OTM Mumbai, one of India's best-known travel tradeshows, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre on February 3.

When Greece started participating in OTM Mumbai in 2016, it was considered a bold move to diversify from its traditional markets. It has since seen record breaking growth, with tourist arrivals from India more than doubling in 2017.

India's longest-running travel tradeshow OTM is expected to also host 1050+ exhibitors from 55+ countries, of which 23 are National Tourism Organisations (NTOs). Premium destinations from Europe, Africa and the Americas will be present at the show along with their Asian counterparts. Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Nepal will uphold the Asian presence at the show. Azerbaijan and Greece will be there to add a European flavour. Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda are also strongly present at OTM.

India's domestic favorites are also taking center stage, with over 30 State Tourism Boards and Union Territories set to exhibit with stunning pavilions that highlight their unique cultural aesthetics.

With Mumbai being the largest source market in India for outbound as well as domestic travel, the show continues to grow every year. The three-day show brings together 15,000+ travel industry professionals including 800+ top B2B buyers of travel from India's most prominent source markets.

High profile speakers at OTM include the President of Thomas Cook (India), the President of SOTC and the Chief Business Officer of MakeMyTrip.

According to data released by the Ministry of Tourism, Indians take more than a billion trips within India and 30 million abroad, every year.

About OTM Mumbai:

OTM Mumbai is the Gateway to India's travel markets. OTM 2020 will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from 3 - 5 February 2020. A truly global event - over 1,000 exhibitors from 55+ countries participate at the three-day event and over 15,000 B2B trade buyers from India, Asia and beyond attend OTM. Since 1989, it gives those in the tourism industry a platform to do business in one of the fastest-growing travel markets in the world - India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084589/OTM_Mumbai.jpg

