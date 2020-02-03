Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bakingo bakes love and romance with its Valentine's Day cakes

Steal the heart of a beloved one with the scrumptious #lovebite from Bakingo. Over 100 per cent cupid-approved cakes are available at a single click. Bakingo is all set to bind hearts in sweet love.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 11:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 11:07 IST
Bakingo bakes love and romance with its Valentine's Day cakes
Bakingo. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 3 (ANI/ PRNewswire): Steal the heart of a beloved one with the scrumptious #lovebite from Bakingo. Over 100 per cent cupid-approved cakes are available at a single click. Bakingo is all set to bind hearts in sweet love. Bakingo --The reputed online bakery serving seven metro cities of India: Delhi, Gurgram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Secunderabad is stirring love and romance on all the seven days of Valentine's week with its Valentine cakes.

Bakingo summons to lovebirds to celebrate Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day over it's Valentine cakes and desserts. Allowing them to choose from photo cakes, heart-shaped cakes, cupcakes, jar cakes--Bakingo promises to smitten lovers in delicious love.

The prompt and seamless same-day, midnight, and instant delivery of Valentine's Day cakes and desserts across the seven Indian cities is a cherry on the cake that further ensures that the sweetness remains intact in the heart and tastebuds of the relishers. "Our Valentine's Day cake collection is baked with love and is garnished with ultra-delicious toppings of romance that taste as sweet as a #lovebite. We have countless cake options and delivery options too for the entire Valentine's week so that every heart can savour deliciousness and love whenever they want," said Shrey Sehgal, the co-founder of Bakingo.

"Bakingo's Valentine's Day cakes are available in a variety of drool-worthy flavours, rich textures, and heart-pleasing shapes, thus making love celebrations an affair of mellowness for the lovers," he added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

India reports third positive case of novel coronavirus from Kerala: Health Min

India reported a third case of novel coronavirus on Monday with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection, the Health Ministry said. The patient has tested positive for novel coronaviru...

RS again adjourned till 2 pm amid protests against CAA,NPR

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for the second time till 2 pm afterunrelenting opposition members sought a debate on the issue of NPR and the amended citizenship law.As soon as the Upper House reassembled at noon, members o...

Third coronavirus case reported from India

Third coronavirus case reported from India Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 PTI In the third novelcoronavirus case reported in India, another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday tested positivefor the infection, Health Mi...

NCC bags orders worth Rs 530 cr in January

Infrastructure firm NCC Ltd on Monday said it bagged three orders worth Rs 530 crore from Central and State government agencies in January. NCC has received three new orders totaling to Rs 530 crore in the month of January, 2020, the compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020