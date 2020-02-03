Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDBI Bank raises Rs 745 cr through Basel-III bonds

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 18:32 IST
IDBI Bank raises Rs 745 cr through Basel-III bonds
Image Credit: ANI

LIC-owned IDBI Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 745 crore through issue of Basel III compliant tier 2 bonds which will help improve its capital position. The 10-year bond was priced at a coupon rate of 9.50 per cent per annum payable annually, the bank said in a statement.

"The amount mobilised would be counted as part of tier 2 capital and enhance the capital adequacy of the bank," the statement said. The bonds have a call option after five years.

The bids were opened on electronic bidding platform of BSE on January 31, and allotment to successful bidders closed on Monday. In December, Parliament approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank.

The Department of Financial Services got Rs 4,557 crore for infusion into the bank through recap bonds for its share of 47.11 per cent in IDBI Bank. State-owned LIC, which is the promoter of the debt-ridden lender with 51 per cent stake, will pump in an additional Rs 4,743 crore to improve the bank's capital position.

Presenting the Union Budget on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government's balance holding in IDBI bank will be sold to private retail investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pakistan resumes flights to and from China, screens passengers for virus

Pakistan said on Monday it was resuming flights to and from China, three days after it suspended them because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.The decision runs counter to many other airlines and governments which have tightened travel ...

Macron: France neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian but simply pro-European

French President Emmanuel Macron told Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday that France was neither pro-Russian nor anti-Russian but simply pro-European.Macron, speaking during his first visit to Pola...

Govt determined to take country on high growth path: Kant

Terming the Union Budget pragmatic, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the government is determined to take India on a high growth path. He further said if the government will be able to achieve disinvestment target of 2020-21 then the Budget...

Bihar shrine partially damaged after killing of JD(U) leader

A mob has partially damaged a shrine in Bihars Sheikhpura district during an agitation against the killing of a local JDU leader, police said on Monday. The incident occurred when JDU supporters were protesting the killing of local party l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020