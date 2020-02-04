China tells domestic airlines not to cut international routes

China's civil aviation authority has urged domestic carriers to continue flying international routes, except to countries with travel bans over a virus epidemic, as they weigh cuts in response to demand, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

The comments of the Civil Aviation Administration of China were reported on Xinhua's account on messaging app Weibo.

