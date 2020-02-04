Left Menu
BTL EPC secures Rs 365-crore order from BHEL

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 04-02-2020 19:44 IST
  Created: 04-02-2020 19:44 IST
BTL EPC secures Rs 365-crore order from BHEL

BTL EPC Ltd, a Shrachi Group company, on Tuesday said it has received an order worth Rs 365 crore from BHEL. The project involves setting up a coal, limestone and gypsum handling plant at Nalgonda district for Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Ltd's planned 5X800 MW Yadradri Thermal Power Station.

"This is the largest order bagged by the company till date and consists of conveyor system expanding a total length of 21.77 km. With this, the order book position is over Rs 1,200 crore," BTL EPC said in a statement. In 2018, the company had bagged an order worth Rs 228 crore for a coal handling plant project from BHEL for BIFPCL (Bangladesh India Friendship Power Project Corporation Ltd), which is at an advanced stage of execution, it said..

