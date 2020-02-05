Left Menu
Over 5,000 delegates to participate in India International Seafood show in Kochi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 19:32 IST
Over 5,000 delegates from various countries will participate in the three-day International Seafood Show in Kochi, beginning Friday, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The show is being organised by the ministry's arm, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

The theme of the show is 'Blue Revolution- Beyond Production to Value Addition'. "Over 200 exhibitors, 350 stalls and more than 5,000 delegates, including foreign delegates, are expected to attend the three-day event at Kochi," it said.

The delegates include seafood processors, buyers and stakeholders, representing firms in India and abroad. The biennial show returns to Kochi after 12 years and will provide a platform for Indian exporters and overseas importers of Indian marine products to interact, it said.

"It will also give an opportunity for display and sale for manufacturers and suppliers of processing machinery, packaging systems, processing ingredient dealers and cold chain systems," it said. The show will give service providers like the logistics and certifying and testing segments an opportunity to showcase their products.

Besides, it will highlight the technological advances and sustainable practices followed in the sector in India. During 2018-19, India has exported over 14,37,000 tonnes of marine products worth USD 6.70 billion.

"With a multi-pronged strategy, addressing capture fisheries and aquaculture, it is expected to achieve an export turnover of USD 15 billion in next five years," it said. The last show was held in Goa in January 2018.

