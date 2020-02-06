Left Menu
Development News Edition

India auto industry to grow at CAGR of 5% through 2026

  • PTI
  • |
  • Greaternoida
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:43 IST
India auto industry to grow at CAGR of 5% through 2026

Although the Indian auto sector is facing growth challenges, it has potential to grow at a CAGR of 5 per cent through 2026, said automotive business intelligence company JATO Dynamics. The new entrants will account for almost 15 per cent of the market or little over half a million units, it said here in its report at Auto Expo here.

"We expect the Indian industry to grow at a CAGR of 5 per cent through 2026. The new entrants will account for almost 15 per cent of the market, or little over half a million units," it said. "The passenger car sales growth will be driven by new model introductions in the SUV and hatchbacks segment," it said.

The SUV segment currently accounts for 26 per cent of total car sales in India. "The arrival of small, cheaper and more modern SUVs is boosting this segment, volumes of SUVs under 4 metres grew by 8 per cent to 421,488 units," it said.

The mini hatch or entry segment has been witnessing a decline as consumers are looking at feature equipped cars, bigger size premium hatchbacks and this has resulted in the decline of mini hatch or entry segment. "The Indian light vehicle market is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 5 per cent through 2026," said JATO Dynamics India President Ravi Bhatia.

He further added: "The market size will grow from 3.4 million units in 2019 to 4.8 million by that time." The Light vehicle sales crossed the 3.4 million mark in 2019.

India is the fifth largest automobile market, behind Germany in 4th position and Japan in 3rd. "Since 2019 we have seen a fresh wave of new OEMs entering India or announcing their entry plans and we expect to see some of these at the Auto Expo 2020. This indicates the attractiveness of Indian market and its growth potential," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

EU antitrust regulator stresses fair rules as Germany, France call for overhaul

Europes future must be based on fair competition rules, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday after Germany and France reiterated calls for a speedy overhaul of the blocs rules to help EU companies better compete with U.S. and Chinese riva...

BJP forms committee for municipal polls

With an eye on the polls of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC and other civic bodies of West Bengal, the BJPs state unit has formed a 57-member election committee, party leaders said. The elections to 107 civic bodies and the KMC, will...

Trump takes impeachment victory lap after 'terrible ordeal'

Washington, Feb 6 AFP President Donald Trump launched a post-impeachment victory lap Thursday, brandishing a newspaper with the giant headline ACQUITTAL on television, ahead of a White House address on his terrible ordeal. Cleared in the Se...

UK High Court dismisses India’s appeal in murder extradition case

The High Court in England on Thursday dismissed the Indian governments appeal for the extradition of a UK-based couple to face charges of murder of their adopted son in India. Arti Dhir and her husband Kaval Raijada are wanted in India for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020