Ericsson to skip mobile trade show over coronavirus

  • Paris
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 20:23 IST
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:23 IST
Paris, Feb 7 (AFP) Swedish telecommunications equipment provider Ericsson said on Friday it would skip a major trade show because of the risk of the spreading of the coronavirus.

"Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus Ericsson has taken the decision to withdraw from the industry event GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020 as the health and safety of employees and customers cannot be ensured," it said in a statement. (AFP) RUP

