China says to expand imports of meat, other goods to tackle shortages

China will expand imports of meat and other goods key for the public's livelihood in order to address shortages, an official at its commerce ministry said on Monday, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted the country's economy.

Zhu Xiaoliang, director-general of the ministry's market system development, made the comments during an online briefing.

