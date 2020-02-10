Left Menu
Aster DM Healthcare wins 6 awards at AHPI Awards 2020

Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group were recognised with the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) Awards 2020, which recently concluded in Bengaluru.

Aster DM Healthcare wins 6 awards at AHPI Awards 2020
Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group were recognised with the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) Awards 2020, which recently concluded in Bengaluru. The annual award by AHPI recognizes and celebrates the excellence achieved by healthcare organizations across various fields.

Aster Medcity- Kochi, Kerala was conferred with the 'Excellence in Community Engagement' and 'Best Place to Work For' awards. Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru won the 'Nursing Excellence Award' while Medcare Women and Children Hospital-Dubai received the 'Nursing Excellence Award' in the overseas segment. Medcare Hospital-Dubai was awarded for being the 'Green Hospital' in the overseas segment. Aster MIMS Hospital- Calicut, Kerala won the award in the 'Best Place to Work For' in the regional segment.

"We are honoured to be recognized with the prestigious AHPI Awards for our institutions for consecutive years. We relentlessly strive in our journey for quality healthcare and recognitions like AHPI Awards renews our commitment to strive more," said Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and MD of Aster DM Healthcare, while commenting on the achievement. "We hope to set new benchmarks in Clinical Excellence and Service Excellence, in our pursuit to become one of the best healthcare providers in the region," added Dr Moopen.

"We'd like to thank our patients, employees, and stakeholders for trusting us. We are delighted to have won in the significant categories of community engagement, quality, and nursing. It is a proud moment for us as we stand by the Aster promise: We'll treat you well and continue to offer the best in healthcare to our patients across geographies," said Dr Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster India. Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest networks of healthcare service providers in GCC and an emerging player in India. The group is currently the third-largest healthcare company in India.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

