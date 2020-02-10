Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aster DM Healthcare Wins 6 Awards at AHPI Awards 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:14 IST
Aster DM Healthcare Wins 6 Awards at AHPI Awards 2020

Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group, out of which three are India based, received awards in various categories

AHPI Award recipients from Aster Medcity Hospital - Kochi, Aster CMI Hospital- Bengaluru, Medcare Women and Children Hospital-Dubai, Medcare Hospital-Dubai and Aster MIMS Hospital- Calicut with Dr. Harish Pillai- CEO, Aster India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Business Wire India

Five hospitals of Aster DM Healthcare group were recognised with the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) Awards 2020, which recently concluded in Bengaluru. The annual award by AHPI recognizes and celebrates the excellence achieved by healthcare organizations across various fields.

Aster Medcity- Kochi, Kerala was conferred with the ‘Excellence in Community Engagement’ and ‘Best Place to Work For’ awards. Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru won the ‘Nursing Excellence Award’ while Medcare Women and Children Hospital-Dubai received the ‘Nursing Excellence Award’ in the overseas segment. Medcare Hospital-Dubai was awarded for being the ‘Green Hospital’ in the overseas segment. Aster MIMS Hospital- Calicut, Kerala won the award in the ‘Best Place to Work For’ in the regional segment.

Commenting on the achievement, Founder Chairman and MD of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Azad Moopen said, “We are honoured to be recognized with the prestigious AHPI Awards for our institutions for consecutive years. We relentlessly strive in our journey for quality healthcare and recognitions like AHPI Awards renews our commitment to strive more. We hope to set new benchmarks in Clinical Excellence and Service Excellence, in our pursuit to become one of the best healthcare providers in the region.”

Dr. Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster India said, “We’d like to thank our patients, employees and stakeholders for trusting us. We are delighted to have won in the significant categories of community engagement, quality and nursing. It is a proud moment for us as we stand by the Aster promise: We’ll treat you well and continue to offer the best in healthcare to our patients across geographies.”

Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest networks of healthcare service providers in GCC and an emerging player in India. The group is currently the third largest healthcare company in India.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 25 hospitals, 116 clinics and 238 pharmacies. These are manned by our 20,500+ workforce (including approx. 1250 doctors on fee for service basis) from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

DISCLAIMER:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sony, Amazon drop out of major European tech show over virus

Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show due to fears over the outbreak of the new coronavirus. Sony said Monday its scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress, the worlds biggest mobil...

Malaysian palm oil group urges industry to tap tech to save forests

Malaysian palm oil producers must use technology to improve yield and compensate for restrictions on land use, as the industry wrestles with concerns about sustainability, the chairman of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Monday.Malays...

Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole

Osakas Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for travelling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports s...

Congress to launch nationwide agitation against Centre's 'stand' over reservation in promotions

The Congress party will launch a country-wide agitation programme before February 16 against the unconstitutional stand of the BJP-led central government in the Supreme Court over reservation in promotions. As you are aware that the BJP and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020