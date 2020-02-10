W. L. Gore & Associates unveils groundbreaking auto innovations at Auto Expo Components 2020

NEW DELHI, India, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates ("Gore"), a global materials science company, presented its groundbreaking automotive total solution during Auto Expo Components 2020, held between 6-9 February in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The solution provides greater reliability, durability and versatility to key players in the auto industry, including OEMs and Tier manufacturers.

"At Gore, we are committed to becoming the leading automotive solutions brand," said Rajesh Sachdeva, Gore AP sales. "As Asia's largest automotive show, Auto Expo Components 2020 is the ideal stage for us to showcase our latest innovations to the world's fastest-growing auto markets."

Born from a vision to help auto partners grow more tech-savvy and energy efficient, Gore's automotive total solution includes forward-thinking products such as GORE® Automotive Vents, GORE® Low Pressure Evacuation Vent for Battery Packs, and GORE-SELECT® Membrane. GORE® Automotive Vents protect the electric and electronic components of a car, including engines, electric water and oil pumps, ECUs, headlamps and sensors. By keeping components sealed, the vents protect from dust and other hazardous environmental contaminants, advancing component reliability, longevity and performance — even in the harshest environments.

Recognizing the growing trend in electric vehicles, Gore has also pioneered innovative venting solutions for new electric vehicles. The GORE® Low Pressure Evacuation Vent for Battery Packs uses expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) technology—a strong, synthetic polymer—to prevent water from being sucked into battery packs and helps achieve pressure equalization between the inside and outside of a battery and maintain low pressure.

In addition, Gore has harnessed ePTFE technology to engineer the GORE-SELECT® Membrane, a next-generation, ultra-thin proton exchange membrane that improves performance, mechanical durability and reduces wet-dry cycles in environments with high temperatures and low humidity. Using unique chemical additive technologies, Gore's revolutionary membrane solves incompatibilities that commonly occur in traditional proton exchange membrane products — vastly improving chemical durability and extending the entire system's operating lifecycle.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion.

