Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold declines by Rs 112, silver slides Rs 108

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:51 IST
Gold declines by Rs 112, silver slides Rs 108

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 112 to Rs 41,269 per 10 gram in the national capital on weak demand and selling in international market, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 41,381 per 10 gram in the previous session.

Silver prices also declined by Rs 108 to Rs 47,152 per kg from Rs 47,260 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi traded down by Rs 112 on weak spot demand and selling in international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,568 per ounce and USD 17.72 per ounce, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Chinas coronavirus epidemic may peak in February and then plateau before easing, the governments top medical adviser on the outbreak said.IRAN-POLITICS-ANNIVERSARY Thousands of Iranians mark revolution anniversary amid peak tensions with U....

UPDATE 2-Residents of evacuated Hong Kong apartments test negative for coronavirus

Five Hong Kongers evacuated from a residential building where a man and woman confirmed with coronavirus live tested negative for the virus, health authorities said on Tuesday, easing concerns of a cluster of the outbreak in the Chinese-rul...

Indian couple gets jail in Singapore's first labour trafficking conviction

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian couple was sentenced to more than five years in jail in Singapore on Tuesday for exploiting migrant women, the first labour trafficking conviction in the affluent nat...

Mahua Moitra, Manish Tewari included in par panel on data

Two members of Lok Sabha were on Tuesday included in the Joint Committee of two Houses on Personal Data Protection Bill. The governments proposal to include Mahua Moitra of the TMC and Manish Tewari of the Congress in the joint committee w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020