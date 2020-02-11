Gold declines by Rs 112, silver slides Rs 108

Gold prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 112 to Rs 41,269 per 10 gram in the national capital on weak demand and selling in international market, according to HDFC Securities. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 41,381 per 10 gram in the previous session.

Silver prices also declined by Rs 108 to Rs 47,152 per kg from Rs 47,260 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi traded down by Rs 112 on weak spot demand and selling in international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,568 per ounce and USD 17.72 per ounce, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.