Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sagar Hospitals Sets an Example of Emergency Preparedness

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:48 IST
Sagar Hospitals Sets an Example of Emergency Preparedness

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Sagar Hospitals, on Sunday, executed a real-time emergency protocol when the staff members noticed smoke coming out of the power-backup UPS room located in the fourth floor, Kumaraswamy Layout branch. While there was no fire at the hospital, short circuit was the cause of the smoke.

Meanwhile, the hospital management also alerted the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department, nearest police station and partner hospital in the vicinity. As per the emergency protocol, the evacuation plan was put in motion immediately; a number of 68 patients were evacuated. Most critical patients were shifted to the Sagar Hospital’s main branch in Tilak Nagar, and the remaining stable patients were shifted to a well-equipped partner hospital under the supervision of Sagar Hospital medical team. Sagar Hospitals is happy to share that the response time from the time of noticing the smoke to evacuation of patients was less than 90 minutes.

Speaking on the commendable evacuation process, Ravindra Pai, CEO, Sagar Hospitals said, “We take such critical incidents very seriously. An internal enquiry has already been undertaken along with all the necessary precautionary measures. But, otherwise, there has not been any incident related concerns. Hospital is functioning as normal and all departments have resumed work as of Sunday evening. The Sagar Hospitals management would like to formally acknowledge the hard work of its staff members and all other authorities for their timely response.”

About Sagar Hospitals

Sagar Hospitals is a nationally recognized organization with NABH accreditation. With the mission to offer world class Health¬care services with an emphasis on quality, efficiency and reliability, Sagar Hospitals have set high standards based on these parameters with two tertiary care multi-specialty hospitals.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise on hopes virus may be over soon; Sprint soars

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may plateau in the next few weeks, while Sprint shares surged on hopes of favorable ruling for its merger with T-Mobile.Chinas foremost m...

AMAALA Company Announces a Who's Who of Industry Titans for Advisory Board

C O R R E C T I O N -- AMAALA In the news release, AMAALA Company Announces a Whos Who of Industry Titans for Advisory Board, issued 11-Feb-2020 by AMAALA over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the paragraph referring to the ...

Demystifying Realms at the Bombay Stock Exchange: An Expert Panel Launched the Book “Messages from Messengers” By Priti K Shroff

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMessages from Messengers book launch by Priti K Shroff, saw a very interesting mix of audience, from financiers to bankers to corporates homemakers at the prestigious Bombay Stock Exchange. It was not ju...

BJP moves motion against notification allowing commercial activities in Sambhar Lake area

The Opposition BJP moved an adjournment motion in the Rajasthan assembly against a notification issued by the state government to carry out commercial activities in the Sambhar Salt Lake catchment area. While moving the motion, Deputy Leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020