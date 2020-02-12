Left Menu
NLC India reports 18 pc growth in Q3 total income at Rs 2,437 crore

Navratna central public sector enterprise NLC India has reported 18 per cent growth in its total income during the third quarter ended December at Rs 2,437 crore as compared to Rs 2,070 crore in the same period of the previous year.

  • ANI
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:54 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:54 IST
The company has a lignite mining capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum. Image Credit: ANI

Navratna central public sector enterprise NLC India has reported 18 per cent growth in its total income during the third quarter ended December at Rs 2,437 crore as compared to Rs 2,070 crore in the same period of the previous year. For the nine months (April to December 2019), total income was Rs 6,559 crore, up 13 per cent from Rs 5,792 crore in 9M FY19.

Profit after tax for Q3 FY20 totalled Rs 362 crore against Rs 330 crore in Q3 FY19, marking a growth of 9.7 per cent. For 9M FY20, profit after tax was 4.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,021 crore from Rs 977 crore, the company said in a statement. Power generation during the quarter and nine months ended December 2019 was 5,469 million units and 15,802 million units as against 5,431 million units and 15,087 million units in the corresponding period of the previous year, registering a growth of 0.71 per cent and 4. 73 per cent, respectively.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) for Q3 FY20 was Rs 1,090 crore as against Rs 751 crore, registering a growth of 45.06 per cent. The EBIDTA for nine months ended December 2019 was Rs 2,753 crore as against Rs 2,203 crore, clocking a growth of nearly 25 per cent. The company recently commissioned a 351 megawatt solar power plant, bringing the total installed capacity to 1.35 gigawatt. It also successfully commissioned one unit of 500 megawatt lignite-based power plant which is first of its kind in the country.

NLC India Ltd operates under the Ministry of Coal. It has a power generation capacity of 5,192 megawatt besides lignite mining capacity of 30 million tonnes per annum. Its projected capital expenditure up to the year 2025 is Rs 1.28 lakh crore with a debt-equity ratio of 70:30.

