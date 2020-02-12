Left Menu
Development News Edition

City Union Bank Q3 profit up 8 pc at Rs 192 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 12:12 IST
City Union Bank Q3 profit up 8 pc at Rs 192 cr

City Union Bank on Wednesday posted 8.04 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 192.43 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had logged a profit of Rs 178.10 crore in the year-ago period, City Union Bank said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income increased to Rs 1,203.23 crore from Rs 1,086.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said. City Union Bank stock was trading at Rs 228.75, down 0.61 per cent, on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Maxwell's return to Australia side short lived due to elbow surgery

Glenn Maxwells return to Australias national side has been short-lived with the all-rounder ruled out of their limited-overs tour of South Africa to have elbow surgery. Maxwell, who was replaced by top-order batsman DArcy Short, was only re...

Kevin Hart's Quibi series adds Nathalie Emmanuel

Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel has boarded the cast of Kevin Harts upcoming comedy action series Die Hart. Set at the short-form content provider Quibi, the show is a clever wordplay on the action blockbuster series Die Hard.To be d...

WRAPUP 4-Coronavirus cases fall, experts disagree over whether peak is near

China on Wednesday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending weight to a prediction from its senior medical adviser that the outbreak could be over by April. Global markets took heart from the outlook b...

Taiwan says it didn't need China's permission for WHO meeting

Taiwans presence at a World Health Organization WHO meeting this week on the new coronavirus was the result of direct talks between the island and the body, and did not require Chinas permission, Taiwans Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020