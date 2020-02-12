City Union Bank Q3 profit up 8 pc at Rs 192 cr

City Union Bank on Wednesday posted 8.04 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 192.43 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. It had logged a profit of Rs 178.10 crore in the year-ago period, City Union Bank said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income increased to Rs 1,203.23 crore from Rs 1,086.45 crore in the same period a year ago, the filing said. City Union Bank stock was trading at Rs 228.75, down 0.61 per cent, on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

