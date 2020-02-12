Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks firm as virus fears ease

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 14:28 IST
Hong Kong stocks firm as virus fears ease
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong shares rose on Wednesday as a slowdown in the rate of new coronavirus infections in mainland China eased some concerns about the economic impact of the epidemic.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 0.9% at 27,823.66. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.7%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.9%, the IT sector gained 1.1%, the financial sector ended 0.9% higher and the property sector rose 0.6%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, which gained 4.4%, while the biggest loser was Hengan International Group Company Ltd, which fell 0.6%.

** New confirmed cases in mainland China - at 2,015 on Tuesday - fell to their lowest in almost two weeks, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. New cases in the Hubei province, the epicenter of the virus, also hit the lowest since Jan. 31.

** The drop in new cases lent credence to a prediction by Beijing's senior medical adviser, Zhong Nanshan, that the outbreak is hitting a peak in China this month and may end by April.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI300 index also rose as worries about the coronavirus eased, marking their seventh session of gains.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.7%.

** The yuan was 0.1% weaker at 6.976 per dollar by 0811 GMT.

** About 1.8 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, compared with almost 1.9 billion shares in the previous session.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 23.72% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was lower by 0.86% at 4,787.18 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Britain to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content

Britain said on Wednesday it would impose a new duty of care on big tech companies, such as Facebook, Google, and Snap, to better protect online users from harmful content.The government said the duty of care would be designed to ensure tha...

Singapore's UOB allocates $2.2 bln for companies impacted by coronavirus

Singapore lender United Overseas Bank UOB said on Wednesday it has allocated S3 billion 2.16 billion to companies in the city-state as relief assistance to help tide them over during the coronavirus outbreak.In the face of the likely econom...

Hindalco PAT drops 24 pc to Rs 1,062 cr in Dec quarter

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday posted a 23.8 percent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,062 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 1,394 crore in the year-...

Multilingual robot waitress serves up fries in Afghan capital

In downtown Kabul, a robotic waitress named Timea rolls across a restaurant to serve a pizza and fries to a customer. Zahra Barakzai, 30, cheerfully receives her meal from the robot, who has drawn curious diners since she was unveiled at Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020