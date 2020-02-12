Left Menu
Development News Edition

US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for vital Iranian gas imports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 23:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 23:37 IST
US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for vital Iranian gas imports

Baghdad, Feb 12 (AP) The United States has granted Iraq a 45-day sanctions waiver enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity supplies, two Iraqi officials said on Wednesday. The US has applied stringent sanctions on Iran that punish any country trading with it.

The issuance of the waiver comes amid fraught U.S.-Iraq ties following an American drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport on Jan. 3. Washington had expressed willingness to extend the sanctions waiver, which was due to expire this week, Iraqi officials told The Associated Press, on the condition that Iraq provide a timeline detailing a plan to wean itself off of Iranian gas dependence.

The two officials said the U.S. issued the waiver anyway and offered the possibility of a longer time period if Iraq produces the requested timeline. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly about the matter. The U.S. State Department had no immediate comment.

The new waiver gives Iraq just 45 days to show Americans that it is making good on conditions to boost domestic gas supply or find alternative sources for power, and lessen its reliance on Iran. The previous waiver, issued in October, had given Iraq 120 days. A senior Iraqi official with knowledge of sanctions negotiations with the U.S. said the period could be extended again once Iraq submits a technical timetable detailing how it plans to meet gas independence.

“It happened that the United States of America gave us a period of 45 days, and it could be extended in the event of us submitting a timetable regarding Iraqi gas investment,” the official said. “Until now, we have not sent them a timetable.” Iraq remains highly dependent on Iranian natural gas to meet electricity demands, especially during the scorching summer months when imports account for a third of consumption. Late payments by Baghdad for Iranian power and gas have resulted in interruptions in recent years. In the summer of 2018, that was one factor that lead to destabilizing protests in the southern oil-rich province of Basra.

The US waiver enables Iraq to avoid penalties while paying Iran billions of dollars for energy imports. It has been granted successively since November 2018, when the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran. The Iraqi Cabinet moved toward placating Washington's conditions to renew the sanctions waiver in late January, by approving six oil contracts awarded by the Oil Ministry in April 2018 that would boost domestic gas supply in over two years, according to a Cabinet statement on Jan 23. (AP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

CCI dismisses complaint of unfair biz practices against Voda Idea, Jio, Airtel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryants death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remain...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETI...

Service to humanity should be our dharma: Lok Sahha Speaker

New Delhi India, Feb 13 ANI Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday presided over the national convention of the Guru Ravidas Vishwa Mahapeeth at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ra...

UPDATE 1-Plant a trillion trees: U.S. Republicans offer fossil-friendly climate fix

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday proposed legislation setting a goal for the United States to plant a trillion trees by 2050 to fight global warming, a plan intended to address climate change by sucking carbon out of the air instead of by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020