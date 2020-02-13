HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact

HSBC said on Thursday it had lowered its first-quarter forecast for mainland China's economic growth to 4.1% year-on-year from 5.8% due to the fallout from coronavirus.

The bank also cut its China full-year growth forecast to 5.3% from 5.8%, adding the impact was already starting to be felt in tourism, trade, supply chains and elsewhere.

HSBC lowered its full-year estimate for global growth to 2.3% from 2.5%, adding it expected the brunt of the impact in the first quarter, with some improvement as the year progresses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.