Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-German economy 'flirts with recession' as Q4 output stagnates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:38 IST
UPDATE 2-German economy 'flirts with recession' as Q4 output stagnates
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter due to weaker private consumption and state spending, data showed on Friday, renewing fears of a recession just as Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are preoccupied with a search for a new leader. Europe's biggest economy has been losing momentum as its manufacturers linger in a recession prompted by a reduction in exports while its automotive sector faces disruption from an expensive shift to electric cars.

Private consumption and state spending have been providing growth impetus and, if those two sectors continue to weaken this year, the risk of recession will rise. "We think the economy will continue to flirt with the recession in the first half of this year," Andrew Kenningham of Capital Economics wrote in a note.

One bright spot from the preliminary data was an upward revision in the third-quarter growth figure to 0.2% from a previously reported 0.1%. The Federal Statistics Office said investments in the construction sector grew in the fourth quarter, while spending on machinery and equipment declined considerably compared with the July-to-September period. Exports also weakened in the final three months of last year, it said.

Merkel's government has resisted calls for a fiscal stimulus to put the economy firmly back on a growth path. Those calls will grow louder if the economy fails to rebound, a likely scenario given that manufacturers are expected to face headwinds from the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

But Merkel's government is unlikely to loosen the purse strings. Her conservative party is in crisis after an eastern branch voted with the far right to elect a state governor, forcing the leader of her Christian Democrats (CDU) to abandon her ambitions to succeed the chancellor. POLITICAL CRISIS

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who after the scandal said she would quit as CDU leader, is searching for a successor to lead the conservatives into the next election, due in October 2021. Both Merkel's conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners are likely to suffer losses in a national election. SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has dashed hopes of a massive stimulus by sticking to Germany's policy of no new debt.

The crisis in the conservative party makes it even less likely that the government will take drastic fiscal measures to lift the economy. Kenningham said the coronavirus, which is impacting both the global supply chain and demand from China, could result in weaker German growth in the first quarter of this year.

The outlook for the German economy is also darkened by uncertainties linked to Britain's Jan. 31 exits from the European Union as well as a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose higher tariffs on car imports from Europe. Germany's DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce said the quarterly stagnation should be a wake-up call for the government to increase investments and cut corporate taxes.

"Now is the time for politicians in this country to courageously do its economic homework," said DIHK Managing Director Martin Wansleben. "Businesses urgently need relief signals: the fast implementation of investment projects and tax cuts should be high up on the government's agenda." On the year, gross domestic product in Germany expanded by 0.4% from October through December after a 0.6% expansion in the previous three months, seasonally adjusted figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% expansion quarter-on-quarter and a 0.4% expansion year-on-year in seasonally adjusted terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

GVK's loss shrinks to Rs 96 crore in Q3

Hyderabad, Feb 14 PTI GVK Power and Infrastructure Limiteds consolidated net loss during the quarter endedDecember 31 was reported at Rs 96 crore from Rs 101 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal, the company said in afiling with bo...

UPDATE 1-European shares steady as GDP numbers loom

European shares traded sideways on Friday as investors awaited fourth-quarter GDP data from across the euro zone, and another jump in coronavirus cases followed World Health Organization WHO assurances that the trajectory of the outbreak ha...

Iranian hackers targeted Western universities - report

Government-backed Iranian hackers have targeted universities in Europe, the United States and Australia in recent months, consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers has found, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported on Friday. It is unclear whether the atte...

Open More Doors. The New MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition Launched in India

The perfect union of style and substance, the new MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition is available for booking on Amazon.in. Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India TheNewMINIClubman OpenMoreDoors MINIIndia The new MINI Clubman Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020