Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shree Cement posts Rs 311.83 cr profit for Q3

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 18:53 IST
Shree Cement posts Rs 311.83 cr profit for Q3
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Shree Cement Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 311.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 329.83 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Shree Cement said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was at Rs 3,211.65 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 3,195.59 crore in the corresponding quarter. Its results are not comparable as it had acquired a majority stake in Union Cement Company (UCC), a United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Company on July 11, 2018, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. It had also acquired 100 percent stake in Raipur Handling and Infrastructure on May 14, 2018, and include the results of these companies for the entire period.

"Hence, results for nine months ended 31st December 2019 are not comparable with the corresponding period of nine months ended 31st December 2018," it said. Its revenue from the cement segment was at Rs 3,115.22 crore as against Rs 2,918.51 crore in the year-ago period.

While revenue from the power segment was at Rs 300.26 crore as against Rs 502.60 crore. Its total expenses were at Rs 2,801.89 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Shree Cement informed the BSE that its board in a meeting held on Friday declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2019-20 which includes Rs 70 per equity share as normal dividend and Rs 40 per equity share as an additional dividend for 2019-20. Shares of Shree Cement Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 24,412.75 on the BSE, down 0.90 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

ROME, Feb 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to f...

Study reveals differences in airway size develop during puberty

A breakthrough study has found that the differences in airway size between the sexes are developed because of hormonal changes around puberty. According to Paolo Dominelli, a professor in Waterloos Department of Kinesiology, Smaller airways...

7 cattle smugglers held in J&K, 44 animals rescued

Five people were arrested on Friday on charges of cattle smuggling and 44 animals rescued in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Police teams intercepted three load carriers, which were enroute to Kashmir valley, at Jakhani Chowk and Chenani ar...

South Africa call off proposed Pakistan tour citing players' workload

South Africa have ruled out participation in a proposed T20 series in Pakistan following their India tour next month, citing players workload. The tour will be rescheduled at a later date suitable to both the Pakistan Cricket Board PCB and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020