Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, US yet to resolve issues for trade deal: Sources

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:45 IST
India, US yet to resolve issues for trade deal: Sources

With less than 10 days left for the visit of US President Donald Trump to India, officials of both the countries are yet to resolve differences in various sectors, including agriculture, poultry and dairy, essential for a trade pact, sources said. They said the deal between India and the US should be mutually beneficial and it should not compromise India's interest.

Although talks are going on between the officials of the two countries, there is no clarity if a trade pact will be signed during Trump's two-day visit, beginning February 24. The sources said India has clearly stated that dairy and milk products should not be derived from animals that are fed internal organs, blood meal, or tissues of ruminant origin as it would hurt sentiments of the society at large.

Further, they said that after withdrawal of export incentives by the US, under its Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme, India's exports of those products to America have recorded a growth of about 11 per cent in December. Under GSP, India was exporting 1,900 items from sectors like chemicals and engineering. It was rolled back by the US last year.

Meanwhile, the expected visit of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer this month, ahead of the Trump's visit, to discuss the trade package with India is unlikely, an official said. "Lighthizer was supposed to hold discussions with commerce ministry team but as of now, he is not coming," the official said.

The visit of USTR assumed significance as Indian and US officials are engaged in talks for a limited trade deal. The two countries are negotiating a trade package to iron out certain issues and promote two-way commerce.

India is demanding exemption from high duties imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to certain domestic products under their GSP, and greater market access for its products from sectors such as agriculture, automobile, automobile components and engineering. On the other hand, the US wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items, medical devices, and data localisation, apart from cut on import duties on some information and communication technology products. The US has also raised concerns over high trade deficit with India.

In 2018-19, India's exports to the US stood at USD 52.4 billion, while imports were USD 35.5 billion. Trade deficit dipped from USD 21.3 billion in 2017-18 to USD 16.9 billion in 2018-19. India received FDI worth USD 3.13 billion from the US in 2018-19, higher than USD 2 billion in 2017-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

US bans visits by Sri Lanka army chief over war crimes

Washington, Feb 14 AFP The United States said Friday it would refuse entry to Sri Lankas army chief over credible evidence of human rights violations in the bloody 2009 finale to the civil war.Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, whose appoi...

Coronavirus affecting exporters' sentiment globally: FIEO

The sudden spread of coronavirus in China has worsened the global sentiment, and exporters are delaying their shipments, says industry body FIEO. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO, exports declined 1.66 per cen...

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected by coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events whose timing has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 1,300 people and infected more than 60,000 in China after emerging late last year in Wuhan, the capital of cent...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country. Chinas statement came as the foreign ministry released a list of 33 cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020