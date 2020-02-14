FM to meet industry bodies to assess coronavirus impact

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet industry bodies on Tuesday to asses the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Indian trade and businesses. The virus outbreak in China has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected over 60,000. The deadly virus has spread to many countries, including India.

"To assess impact of Coronavirus, presently endemic in China, on Indian trade & industry, Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman would be meeting Industry associations on Tuesday along with Secretaries in the Ministry," the finance ministry said in a tweet. Several sectors, specially electronics, mobile and textiles, are expected to be hit due to supply restraints in China in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.