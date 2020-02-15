Left Menu
Auto dealers' body asks vehicle makers to shift completely to BS-VI compliant units

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 14:15 IST
Automobile dealers' body on Saturday asked vehicle manufacturers to shift wholesale despatches to BS-VI compliant vehicles only, with the Supreme Court refusing its request to extend deadline for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles beyond April 1. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said considering the long downturn that has lasted well over a year now and the current dynamic demand situation, selling 100 per cent of the BS-IV vehicles currently in stock with its members by March 31 is a tough task.

"FADA, hence, appeals to all OEMs (original equipment manufactures) to shift completely to BS-VI vehicles for all wholesale despatches to dealers and stop further billing of BS-IV vehicles with immediate effect to dealers, thereby helping liquidation of the current BS-IV inventory for a smoother transition to BS-VI," FADA President Ashish Kale said in a statement. In an internal message circulated to dealers, the FADA president also advised dealers to plan liquidation of BS-IV inventory as per March 31, 2020, deadline for sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles. On Friday, the apex court had rejected an appeal by FADA to allow sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles beyond March 31.

The stricter emission norm of BS-VI comes into effect from April 1 this year.

