Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dream Company to Work for in Real Estate - Embassy Group

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 09:33 IST
Dream Company to Work for in Real Estate - Embassy Group
Image Credit: ANI

Embassy Group, India's leading Real Estate Group bagged 3 Awards at the Global HR Excellence Awards 2020, held in Mumbai on 16th Feb 2020. The World HRD Council recognized the Embassy Group as the Dream Company to work for in Real Estate. Additionally, Embassy was awarded with the Best Workplace Practices Award, and ranked 14th in the overall category of Dream Companies to work for across sectors.

The World HRD Congress is a platform that reviews evolving trends in HRM and provides opportunities to acquire skills and maximize competencies, in today's fast-paced business environment. The Congress is governed by a Global & National Advisory Council that guides the strategic intent of the event and is the largest rendezvous of HR Professionals. The methodology and process included a submission of white paper to the Academic council, followed by the Professional council, consisting of an eminent panel of Jury.

The Dream Companies stand for typical characteristics like managing disruptions, high risk & creative eruptions, managing dissonance, multiple aspirations and high ambition for achievement, durability and malleability, happiness and job satisfaction, a sustainable approach to a self-managed career and a commitment to fast-paced growth.

Embassy Group has set an example over the last decade by writing a new generation of people policies and organizational behavior that today holds good for any Industry.

Maria Rajesh, CHRO Embassy Group expressed, "These recognitions mean a lot to all of us here at the Embassy Group, which stands for integration and inclusion in every sense. We firmly believe that people are our greatest assets and the success of our organization is driven by the happiness index of our employees. Through a nurturing and purposeful employee experience, we have created second families at work. Elimination of overly rigid structures has enabled room for information flow, innovation, face to face communication, fun & camaraderie and continuous improvement."

In an industry such as Real Estate where attrition is high, Embassy has succeeded in talent retention by creating an eco-system that empowers employees to stay invested with the organization. Embassy's rich and diverse talent pool from sectors such as Infrastructure, Banking Education, Finance, FMCG, IT, Hospitality etc. has enabled cross leveraging of strengths and capabilities. Embassy Group has been a key follower and believer of the policy "culture is the key" and has embedded the same at the Group level across the organization.

The World HRD Congress brings together over 1870 professionals in attendance from over 133 countries. It focuses on the elements such as HR Tech, Diversity and Inclusion or women leaders in HR, and much more. The event focuses on covering various Human Resource Management and Human Resource Development issues at a national level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Apple to miss revenue forecast as iPhone supply hit by coronavirus

Eds Changes slug San Francisco, Feb 18 AFP Apple is to miss its revenue forecast for the March quarter due to the coronavirus epidemic, the US tech giant said Monday, warning that iPhone supplies worldwide would also be impacted, underlinin...

Neymar's PSG return "changes everything" for Dortmund clash: Tuchel

The return of Neymar from a rib injury in time for Tuesdays Champions League last 16 clash at Borussia Dortmund changes almost everything... and brings a lot of confidence to his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates, coach Thomas Tuchel said. Tuc...

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...

Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murrays main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, 45 million contract extension with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020