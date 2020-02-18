Dream Company to Work for in Real Estate - Embassy Group

Embassy Group, India's leading Real Estate Group bagged 3 Awards at the Global HR Excellence Awards 2020, held in Mumbai on 16th Feb 2020. The World HRD Council recognized the Embassy Group as the Dream Company to work for in Real Estate. Additionally, Embassy was awarded with the Best Workplace Practices Award, and ranked 14th in the overall category of Dream Companies to work for across sectors.

The World HRD Congress is a platform that reviews evolving trends in HRM and provides opportunities to acquire skills and maximize competencies, in today's fast-paced business environment. The Congress is governed by a Global & National Advisory Council that guides the strategic intent of the event and is the largest rendezvous of HR Professionals. The methodology and process included a submission of white paper to the Academic council, followed by the Professional council, consisting of an eminent panel of Jury.

The Dream Companies stand for typical characteristics like managing disruptions, high risk & creative eruptions, managing dissonance, multiple aspirations and high ambition for achievement, durability and malleability, happiness and job satisfaction, a sustainable approach to a self-managed career and a commitment to fast-paced growth.

Embassy Group has set an example over the last decade by writing a new generation of people policies and organizational behavior that today holds good for any Industry.

Maria Rajesh, CHRO Embassy Group expressed, "These recognitions mean a lot to all of us here at the Embassy Group, which stands for integration and inclusion in every sense. We firmly believe that people are our greatest assets and the success of our organization is driven by the happiness index of our employees. Through a nurturing and purposeful employee experience, we have created second families at work. Elimination of overly rigid structures has enabled room for information flow, innovation, face to face communication, fun & camaraderie and continuous improvement."

In an industry such as Real Estate where attrition is high, Embassy has succeeded in talent retention by creating an eco-system that empowers employees to stay invested with the organization. Embassy's rich and diverse talent pool from sectors such as Infrastructure, Banking Education, Finance, FMCG, IT, Hospitality etc. has enabled cross leveraging of strengths and capabilities. Embassy Group has been a key follower and believer of the policy "culture is the key" and has embedded the same at the Group level across the organization.

The World HRD Congress brings together over 1870 professionals in attendance from over 133 countries. It focuses on the elements such as HR Tech, Diversity and Inclusion or women leaders in HR, and much more. The event focuses on covering various Human Resource Management and Human Resource Development issues at a national level.

