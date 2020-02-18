Patanjali Group partners with JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures for stores at airports

Haridwar-based Patanjali Group has partnered with JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures to set up its stores at airports across the country, a release said on Tuesday. JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of the private label oral care products manufacturer JHS Svendgaard Laboratories.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures has four stores in operations at New Delhi, Raipur and Chandigarh airports and it is set to launch the fifth store at Terminal 3 (T3) of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday in JV with Patanjali Group, it said. The retail store at T3 would be the first by the company at the international terminal.

Under the exclusive tie-up, three new stores are also planned at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports, the release stated. "Through this partnership, we are developing an extensive network of Patanjali stores across all Indian airports. It is our effort to promote Indian Ayurveda globally by targeting Indian gateways and making brand Patanjali accessible to all commuters, national or foreign," JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd Managing Director Nikhil Nanda said in the release.

The new store at New Delhi's IGI Airport will be launched in the presence of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.