Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles

  • Reuters
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 09:09 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 08:58 IST
Uber says it is closing office in downtown Los Angeles
Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

Uber Technologies Inc said late on Tuesday that it was closing its office in downtown Los Angeles, where the ride-hailing company had employed customer support staff.

The move was reported earlier by the LA Times newspaper, which also added that the step will result in the elimination of about 80 jobs.

"In order to focus our footprint on larger Center of Excellence locations, we are closing the Uber office in downtown Los Angeles," an Uber spokesman said in an emailed statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

