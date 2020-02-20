Lebanon issues RFPs to seven firms to provide advice on Eurobonds
Lebanon has issued requests for proposals to seven firms to provide financial advice including on options regarding its 2020 Eurobond maturities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
As it grapples with a crippling financial crisis, the heavily indebted state must decide what to do about its debt repayments, including a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9.
The source identified the firms as Rothschild & Co, Guggenheim Partners, Citibank, Lazard, JP Morgan, PJT Partners and Houlihan Lokey.
