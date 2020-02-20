Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Indexes climb on China stimulus hopes, hold ground after Fed minutes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 01:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 01:47 IST
US STOCKS-Indexes climb on China stimulus hopes, hold ground after Fed minutes

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as optimism that China would take more measures to prop up its economy eased concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

Stocks held gains following the release of minutes from U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, which showed policymakers were cautiously optimistic about their ability to hold interest rates steady this year while acknowledging new risks caused by the virus outbreak. The number of new coronavirus cases dropped for a second straight day in China, although global health officials cautioned it was too early to predict how the outbreak will play out.

China is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending interest rate on Thursday, which would add to a number of measures aimed at limiting the impact from business shutdowns and travel curbs on the world's second-largest economy. "It sounds as though investors are breathing a sigh of relief that they believe the worst of the coronavirus is behind us," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago.

Also, he said, "Investors are feeling emboldened because central banks have got their back." Apple Inc rose 1.5%, recouping most of the ground lost on Tuesday on a surprise sales warning that highlighted concerns about the impact of the virus on global supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.7 points, or 0.5%, to 29,377.89, the S&P 500 gained 20.08 points, or 0.60%, to 3,390.37, and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.01 points, or 1%, to 9,829.76. The S&P 500 technology sector was up 1.2%.

Also helping the technology sector was a 5.3% gain in chipmaker Nvidia Corp after Bernstein raised its shares to "outperform." Among other stocks, Garmin Ltd jumped 7.3% after the wearable fitness devices maker forecast full-year revenue above analysts' estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.59-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.93-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 77 new 52-week highs and five new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 161 new highs and 47 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Indonesian military say Papuan separatist killed in shootout

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Olympics-Surfs up, Igarashi riding wave of Olympic opportunity

With a back story ripped from a Hollywood script, crossover charisma and surfing skill that would impress Duke Kahanamoku, Kanoa Igarashi is riding a wave of opportunity that could carry him to Olympic gold and the sport to new heights. A y...

Stanton: 80 HRs in 2017 if pitches known

Giancarlo Stanton thought about the prospect of knowing what pitches were coming via illegal sign stealing and realized how he could have used it to his advantage. If I knew what was coming in 17, I probably would have hit 80-plus home runs...

Mexican prosecutors to issue arrest warrants in probe for young girl's murder

Mexican authorities said on Wednesday they would soon issue arrest warrants for two people wanted for the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Mexico City, the latest in a series of killings that have unleashed outrage over growing violence again...

Motor racing-Newman released from hospital following Daytona 500 crash

Driver Ryan Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted off the track with injuries. According to his Roush Fenway Racing team, the 42-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020