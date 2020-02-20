Left Menu
Development News Edition

More toy supply company fined for supplying unsafe toys

Cinevan International Limited was fined $81,000 in the Auckland District Court on 19 February.

More toy supply company fined for supplying unsafe toys
Under testing small parts became free from all the toys and toy sets, or toys or toy parts were small enough to pass through a template. Image Credit: Pixabay

Another toy supply company has been fined for supplying unsafe toys and four more companies are before the Courts on toy safety charges following Commerce Commission investigations.

Cinevan International Limited was fined $81,000 in the Auckland District Court on 19 February. It had earlier pleaded guilty to five representative charges relating to the supply of 2,337 units of five toys or toy sets between January and December 2018.

For the Commerce Commission, Head of Consumer Stuart Wallace said "one feature of this case is that packaging on some of the toys carried labels or symbols indicating they were not suitable for children under 3. The toys were clearly intended for use by young children, and businesses cannot use such labels to avoid their legal responsibilities."

The Commerce Commission currently has four more toy safety prosecutions before the Courts:

Greenstar Holding Limited has pleaded guilty to four representative charges relating to the supply of 217 toy animal sets between November 2017 and February 2019. It is awaiting a sentence.

Feel So Good Limited has pleaded guilty to five representative charges relating to supplying 2,964 units of a "Ha-Ha Groan Hammer" between August 2014 and December 2018. It will be sentenced in the Manukau District Court on 26 March.

Kent Sing Trading Company Limited has pleaded guilty to one representative charge relating to the supply of baby rattle toys between October 2014 and December 2018 and will be sentenced in the Manukau District Court on 22 April

Espoir Limited has pleaded guilty to five representative charges relating to the supply of toy animal sets between December 2014 and December 2018. It will be sentenced in the Manukau District Court on 3 April.

Under testing small parts became free from all the toys and toy sets, or toys or toy parts were small enough to pass through a template. In either case, the toys or toy parts were a choking hazard to children 36 months and under.

"A common theme of these prosecutions is that the companies told us they had little or no knowledge of the toy safety standard and did not have compliance programs in place. The Commission will continue to make such cases a high priority because they are about the safety of small children," said Mr. Wallace.

Other recent cases completed by the Commission saw fines handed down against First Mart and ACQ Development Limited.

ACQ was fined $81,000 in October 2019 for supplying 1,823 sets of unsafe rubber duck toy sets.

During testing, squeaker devices came free from the large duck and from each of the small ducks. The squeakers were small enough to fit inside a testing cylinder and therefore represented a choking hazard for young children. In addition, the three small ducks were small enough to pass completely through a testing template, also meaning they represented a choking hazard.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

McLaren taking coronavirus precautions at Barcelona F1 test

Montmelo, Feb 20 AFP Formula One team McLaren revealed Wednesday that they are taking measures to counter the threat of the deadly coronavirus, including banning entry to their motorhome at winter testing to anyone who has travelled from Ch...

Indonesia to evacuate 74 people from coronavirus-affected ship off Japan

Indonesia is committed to evacuating 74 of its nationals from the Diamond Princess cruise off the Japanese port city of Yokohama that has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Thursday.Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesi...

EU leaders to face off in 'very tough' budget summit

EU leaders are to hold a Brussels summit Thursday to set a seven-year budget despite splits between some stingy rich nations, poorer ones wanting to preserve spending and others wanting to fund grand global ambitions. The money tussle, hard...

UPDATE 1-Former Mexico President Pena Nieto investigated in corruption probe - report

Mexican law enforcement authorities are investigating a former president, Enrique Pena Nieto, as part of an inquiry into corruption, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.Pena Nieto has become embroiled in the investigation of Emili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020