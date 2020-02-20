Left Menu
Sunon UD Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

Image Credit: PR Newswire

Sunon, a leading office furniture supplier, is recognized as a winner of iF DESIGN AWARD 2020. This year, Sunon UD won over the 78-member jury made up of independent experts from 20 countries across the globe. The competition was fierce: 7,298 entries were submitted from 56 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

Inspired by the shape of wine glasses, UD delivers a style of pure and simple elegance. The smooth and rounded curves of this sofa chair help create an inviting workplace. Everything fits together without the use of screws. With high resilience sponge filling, UD seat cushion can disperse body weight and provide comfort to relief pressure and sciatica. UD's base with a built-in gas spring generates a soft suspension. It can provide 360-degree swiveling, which gives maximum comfort and flexibility. 100% wool fabric gives UD a luxurious, great texture and feels that brighten any office. Prior to this, UD has received several awards such as Good Design and German Design.

In addition to UD, two other iF Design Awards, design excellence badge, were presented to Sunon in the Product category:

• SAMU, a whale-like chair breathing new life into discussions and talks, breaking through the dull atmosphere in office;

• Leading, an impressive office desk that adds a touch of prestige and authority to the office, inspiring daily work;

The iF Design Award award has been organized annually by the design organization, iF International Forum Design GmbH since 1953. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Design submissions undergo a comprehensive evaluation in the following categories, including Product, Packaging, Communication, and Service Design/UX, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept.

