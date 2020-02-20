Left Menu
MathWorks Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

  Bengaluru
  Updated: 20-02-2020 09:47 IST
BENGALURU, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MathWorks today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms. Gartner's evaluation of MathWorks for completeness of vision and ability to execute led to the company's position of a Leader in 2020.

"To us, being recognized as a Leader in the data science and machine learning category validates MathWorks ability to provide a comprehensive platform for solving AI challenges," said Jim Tung, MathWorks Fellow. "With more than three decades of experience supporting complex engineering projects through tools, consulting services and support capabilities, MathWorks empowers engineers and scientists to build better AI datasets, tackle integration problems and continuously test AI models in a system-wide context."

With MATLAB, organizations can:

• Equip teams, spanning those with limited to advanced AI or data science skills and experience, to apply AI successfully • Incorporate AI across the complete system design workflow including data preparation, analytics and modeling, simulation and test, and production

• Deploy AI models on embedded devices, edge, enterprise systems, and the cloud • Tackle integration challenges and reduce risk in developing AI-driven systems

Read Gartner's complete assessment of MathWorks by downloading a complimentary copy of the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms here.

Learn more about AI with MATLAB here.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, Peter Krensky , Pieter den Hamer, Erick Brethenoux,Jim Hare, Carlie Idoine, Alexander Linden, Svetlana Sicular, Farhan Choudhary, 11 February 2020.

Gartner disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these product families to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, electronics, financial services, biotech-pharmaceutical, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world's universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 4500 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

MATLAB and Simulink are registered trademarks of The MathWorks, Inc. See mathworks.com/trademarks for a list of additional trademarks. Other product or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

