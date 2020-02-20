TRU Realty bags the Emerging Company of the Year Award receives Start-up India recognition by DIPP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 20 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Two years into its inception, TRU Realty, a new age technology-driven real estate developer has bagged the Emerging Company of the Year at the recently held Business Leader of the Year Awards presented by ET Now at Taj Lands' End, Mumbai. Ashwini Kumar, Chief Culture Officer, TRU Realty received the award on behalf of the team. TRU Realty has also received the much-awaited central government's Start-up India recognition by DIPP and it's now a Start-up India certified company.

Incorporated in 2018 in Pune, TRU Realty addresses the many challenges faced by the real estate sector today such as lack of transparency and accountability, the dearth of correct information, untimely deliveries, fragmentation of the industry and resultant high-cost structure. Experts at TRU Realty understand these challenges in-depth and the company is looking at revolutionising the sector by solving these core problems.

"It is a great honour for us to receive the Emerging Company of the Year Award in the footsteps of the Start-Up India recognition within two years of being into the business. It's a big validation of what we as a team have set out to do and achieve. We are on the right path. It also proves that the real estate industry is ready for a big change and that we are driving it along with our customers and channel partners. We are aiming to achieve this through the use of our proprietary technology platform which promotes transparency and accountability in the entire business process by involving relevant stakeholders in the decision making at various stages. This will hugely benefit the home buyers in a big way as it reduces the development timelines by improving collaboration between internal & external stakeholders as well as lowers the cost base bypassing the benefits of economies of scale to the end customers", said SujayKalele, Founder, TRU Realty. "As a technology-enabled developer, TRU Realty has created touchpoints and changed every aspect of real estate from the way it has functioned until today. Technology is vast and it's only evolving further with AI and machine learning but it's important to know how to use it. Our objective is to use innovation and technology to give Real Estate a whole new avatar and customer's experiential service", added Sandip Borkar, CTO, TRU Realty.

TRU Realty gives home buyers regular online updates of the status of the project, access to reliable auxiliary services and legal advice and support, which empowers them to make an informed decision about investing in a new home. To its 'channel partners' i.e. real estate brokers, TRU Realty provides technological and pricing support, avenues for capacity building, access to vendors and suppliers and transparent documentation tools.

The rest of the stakeholders grouped as 'associates', get access to gigs and project-basis work in the sector through an open and fair bidding and selection process. TRU Realty also offers a bouquet of innovative tech-enabled products such as, but not limited to, TRU Pay (to address monetary trust issues), TRU Source (bidding platform to acquire construction material), Collaboration tool (enabling timely decisions), and TRU Multiply (to build customer networks).

Thus, TRU Realty plays many roles such as advisor, service provider, and online aggregator to support the various stakeholders in the real estate ecosystem. This story is provided by Hunk Golden and Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media)

