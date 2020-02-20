Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shipping lines, ports count cost as coronavirus hits supply chains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:42 IST
Shipping lines, ports count cost as coronavirus hits supply chains

China is struggling to resume normal trade operations as fallout from the coronavirus outbreak hits container shipping lines and logistics chains, with goods stuck and costs mounting, industry officials say.

The epidemic has upended global supply chains and caused widespread disruption to businesses and factory activity in China, prompting authorities to deliver a steady stream of policy measures over recent weeks to cushion the blow to growth. China is a vital player in the container sector, transporting everything from fresh food to phones and designer clothes as well as industrial parts.

The world's biggest container line Maersk warned on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak would weigh on earnings this year, adding to pressure on a sector already hit by trade wars and an economic slowdown. "We are experiencing huge pressure at (Chinese) port terminals because there aren't enough workers at the ports to move the containers around, not enough truck drivers to move the goods, and no one to receive them at the factories or warehouses," Maersk's chief executive Soren Skou told reporters on Thursday.

"We have lots of ships laying idle in Asia, because we have cancelled many loadings out of China in the last two weeks." The world's number two container line MSC said the discharge of refrigerated reefer containers was also affected due to problems with power sources.

"The blanked sailings and reefer congestion issue are likely to contribute to a shortage of containers in some regions," an MSC spokesperson said, referring to cancelled port calls. The MSC spokesperson added that a surge in demand for containers was expected when production capacity in China returns to normal.

Shipping consultancy Alphaliner estimated that 46% of scheduled departures on the major Asia to north Europe route had been cancelled in the past four weeks. "We are beginning to see the impacts in terms of trade flows," said Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Ports Association trade body.

"This will mean higher costs for shipping and problems further down the supply chains such as increased costs and shortages of certain commodities." Anesco, the Spanish dockworkers’ employers association, said it estimated that container volume could decrease by up to 30% in coming months due to the impact of the virus, which would result in economic losses across Spain's ports.

Rotterdam, one of Europe's busiest ports, was already expecting a fall in volume in 2020 from throughput volume of 14.8 million TEU (20-foot equivalent units) in 2019. "We expect a negative impact somewhat south of 1% container throughput per annum in 2020," a port spokesman said.

"It is a common feature that - after such a production interval - there is a spike in production as well as cargo shipment afterwards to make up for lost time." (Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-IMF begins visit as Lebanon grapples with financial crisis

A team from the International Monetary Fund IMF met Lebanese government officials on Thursday at the start of a visit to advise on how to tackle the countrys crippling financial and economic crisis.The IMF has said its team will stay until ...

Lesotho PM to be charged with murder of estranged wife

Maseru Lesotho, Feb 20 AFP Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, who was gunned down ahead of his inauguration in 2017, police said Thursday, as the beleaguered premier announced he wou...

Maharashtra govt scraps portal-led recruitment process

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided on scrap the Mahapariksha portal followingcomplaints about irregularities in recruitment process. The complaints were made by political leaders andorganisations representing students. The Uddha...

JK ACB registers case in financial scam in public distribution system, carries out searches

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday registered a case in a multi-crore scam in the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution CAPD department in Udhampur and carried out searches at the premises of the accused, including ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020