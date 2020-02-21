Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gauteng conferences seek to raise awareness on B-BBEE

The emphasis is on Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) and previously disadvantaged individuals, to participate meaningfully in the South African economy. 

Gauteng conferences seek to raise awareness on B-BBEE
“The B-BBEE Commission is committed to continuous communication that helps South Africans to identify instances where they are being exploited for fronting and to prevent these practices upfront,” the department said. Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Commission will today host the Gauteng leg of its provincial conferences at the Lord's Signature Hotel in Meyerton.

The provincial conferences, said the Department of Trade and Industry in a statement, seeks to raise awareness on broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

"The provincial conferences are part of a major programme to educate, create awareness, and showcase the services of the B-BBEE Commission and various related government entities that are tailor-made to assist businesses," said the department.

The emphasis is on Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) and previously disadvantaged individuals, to participate meaningfully in the South African economy.

"The B-BBEE Commission is committed to continuous communication that helps South Africans to identify instances where they are being exploited for fronting and to prevent these practices upfront," the department said.

B-BBEE Commissioner Zodwa Ntuli in the statement says the conference also aims to help citizens identify empowerment opportunities offered by the B-BBEE Act such as enterprise and skills development programs, which are critical for the economy.

The Gauteng provincial conference is the Commission's last provincial engagements this financial year.

This follows a series of conferences in Mpumalanga, Western Cape, Northern Cape, North-West, Limpopo, Eastern Cape, and Free State, building up to the Annual Conference which will take place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on 13 March 2020.

"We have learned a lot in these interactions across the country and we will be tailoring our offerings to be more responsive to our stakeholders, based on these learnings.

"From our interactions with participants at the provincial conferences, they left better informed. We expect the participants at the Gauteng conference to get the same type of value," says Ntuli.

She said B-BBEE must help achieve economic inclusivity and equality, create jobs and reduce poverty, most importantly it must remove obstacles to economic transformation, including lack of financial support and market access, and enable effective implementation of preferential procurement for black businesses by state entities.

"The more we know about the B-BBEE Act, the more the anticipated empowerment can flow to the intended beneficiaries. Partnerships between entities in the private and public sector together with intended beneficiaries are encouraged," said the department.

The Departments of Small Business Development; National Treasury; and Department of Trade and Industry, as well as Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), South African Revenue Service (SARS), and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) will also form part of the conference.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Streaking Stars try to catch 1st-place Blues

The Dallas Stars will try to continue their climb up the Central Division ladder when they host the St. Louis Blues Friday night. The Stars are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games, but interim coach Rick Bowness is trying to keep his foot on the a...

Victoria's Secret goes private in a $525 million deal

Victorias Secret, the troubled lingerie brand owned by L Brands, is being sold to a private equity firm in a 525 million dollar deal. According to CNN, Sycamore Partners and L Brands will split control of the brand. The private equity firm ...

Athletics-Ethiopia's Yeshaneh smashes half marathon world record by 20 seconds

Ethiopias Ababel Yeshaneh smashed the half marathon world record by 20 seconds on Friday to win the Ras Al Khaimah RAK event in the United Arab Emirates on Friday. Yeshaneh crossed the finish line in one hour, four minutes and 31 seconds at...

MP govt takes back its order on sterilisation

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday took back the order directing health workers in the state to bring at least one man for sterilisation or face penalty. Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said that the state government has withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020