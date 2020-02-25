KareXpert Join Hands With the Government of Uttarakhand to Provide Advanced Telemedicine Services

45,000 Strong Rural Population gets Access to Quality Healthcare

GURGAON, India, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KareXpert Technologies, a leading digital healthcare platform provider, successfully implemented a host of telemedicine solutions in Uttarakhand in the Himalayan region.

An initiative of the Government of Uttarakhand, the telemedicine services were rolled out at two of the most challenging rural locations near the Himalayas; Betalghat and Kapkot.

KareXpert Technologies signed a 5-year MoU with Nainital district administration on 6 November 2019 to connect the 45,000 strong rural population of Betalghat and Kapkot with the primary health centers and multispeciality hospitals.

Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Honorable CM of Uttarakhand, while inaugurating the project, highlighted the importance of telemedicine/ e-Health in rural areas.

"Telemedicine is a very suitable facility for those living in remote mountainous areas. With the e-health telemedicine facility, the diagnosis of patients will be done directly by the specialist physicians of Multispeciality hospital, and medicines will be prescribed as per the ailment," said Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, Honorable CM, Uttarakhand.

Talking about the challenges, Nainital CMO mentioned, "The hilly terrains and the varied topography of the state spread across an area of 53,483 sq.km has limited the state's ability to provide quality healthcare services to its citizens in these remote areas until now."

On the other hand, "The patients in these rural areas had no other choice, but to travel to far away Community Health Centers or specialty hospitals, making the treatment cost expensive for the patients of Uttarakhand," said Savin Bansal, Nainital District Magistrate.

Selected for its state-of-the-art and innovative telemedicine solutions, KareXpert Technologies — a Reliance JIO funded organization — took just 48 hours to implement the Uttarakhand Healthcare cloud. And after a training period of just a few days, doctors and patients at both locations started using the telemedicine service and became India's first wireless medical IoT-enabled telemedicine service users.

KareXpert Telemedicine Solutions comes with integrated Patient EMR/EHR, cloud-connected Medical IoT devices (ECG, Spo2, BP, Temperature, Pulse oximeter, Blood Sugar) for machine-to- machine real-time information sharing with the remote doctor, and is enabled with e-Prescription for the doctor to send the prescription in the same session. KareXpert's disruptive solution is the most cost-effective solution in the market with easy to use the system.

KareXpert Telemedicine Solutions is helping to expand value-based healthcare to rural areas at an affordable cost, while making a significant contribution in terms of patient care and convenience at Nanital District. The solutions helped in reducing the travel cost for both doctor and patient.

KareXpert's cloud-first and mobile-first telemedicine services are supported by 24/7 e-Care support with a 98% satisfaction rate among patients and doctors alike.

With a vision of making healthcare inclusion for everyone, KareXpert is also in the advance stage of expanding its services to other areas of Uttarakhand.

Commenting about the successful telemedicine implementation in Uttarakhand, Nidhi Jain, Founder, and CEO of KareXpert, said, "KareXpert Technologies has embarked on a journey to revolutionize healthcare technology in India using AI/ML and Big Data technologies in its Industry-leading 'Digital Healthcare Platform' which will help authorities in optimizing operational cost as well as increase patient satisfaction."

"By providing more than 45,000 people in these remote rural areas access to 200+ specialist doctors of Multispeciality Hospitals, KareXpert Telemedicine Solutions has demonstrated its commitment to delivering cutting edge technologies to meet the needs of digital India for healthcare at affordable cost, thereby making quality healthcare accessible to the rural population," said Nidhi Jain, CEO & Founder - KareXpert

About KareXpert:

KareXpert 'Advanced Health Cloud Technology Stack' digitize the DHC, CHC, PHC, SC, Asha and ANM workers and makes their operations paperless. KareXpert integrated solutions for State govt consists of Telemedicine, HIMS, EMR/EHR, LIMS, RIS/PACS, Pharmacy, Connected Ambulance, Business Intelligence (BI), Medical IoT, Patient portal, Mobile Health, and NHM population health system. KareXpert single data collection makes the state government healthcare AI-ready today.

For more information reach out to us at +91-90691-13330, mail us at contactus@karexpert.com or visit us on:

LinkedIn Facebook

Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094951/KareXpert_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094924/KareXpert_Telemedicine.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.