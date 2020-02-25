Left Menu
#ILOVEUNITED Returns to Delhi

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

• Attended by Club Legends Dwight Yorke and Louis Saha

• Live match screening of Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United has today announced it will be returning to India with its hugely popular fan event, #ILOVEUNITED. The event will be hosted in Delhi on Sunday 15th March, including a live match screening of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United.

Club legends Dwight Yorke and Louis Saha will be in attendance, meeting fans throughout the day and offering their expert insight into the game with pre and post-match analysis.

Fans in Delhi will also be able to enjoy a full day of activities before the live screening event, at the #ILOVEUNITED fanzone at Amphitheatre DLF Cyber Hub, Basement Street Number 1 BMS Office, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, India. The fanzone is open from 10.00 am to Midnight and fans can expect entertainment, giveaways and competitions courtesy of the club’s official partners. The #ILOVEUNITED fanzone is open to all fans and guests will not require a ticket to attend.

From 8 pm onwards, Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be screened at the #ILOVEUNITED India live match screening. At the screening, Dwight and Louis will be joined by MUTV’s Mark Sullivan who will be hosting the pre and post-match show

The #ILOVEUNITED India live match screening is free to attend and fans can apply online for tickets by visiting www.manutd.com/ILoveUnitedIndia by no later than Sunday 8th March 2020. Applications will then be entered into a ballot, with tickets issued at random. Successful applicants will be notified by email no later than Wednesday 11th March 2020.*

Manchester United’s Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson comments:

“Football is becoming increasing popular in India and the country boasts the club’s second highest fan base. We have recently announced that our academy team will be visiting in the summer for a cultural tour of Mumbai and we have hosted #ILOVEUNITED in India on five previous occasions. Over 50,000 fans applied for tickets collectively across these events, and we envisage our return to Delhi to be just as popular.”

“#ILOVEUNITED has connected millions of Manchester United fans over the last five years, engaging with our fans on a global scale across visits to 19 cities around the world.”

*Terms and conditions apply. Access will only be granted to those who possess a valid ticket. Please see the website for more details.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

