Premium smartphone maker OnePlus has appointed Siddhant Narayan as head of Marketing for India. In his new role, Narayan will be responsible for elevating the brand’s position by spearheading the marketing strategy to establish a deeper connection and increasing the brand salience with the Indian consumer, a statement said.

He will lead the brand's ongoing marketing efforts to build its connected ecosystem business in India, it added. Prior to joining OnePlus, he was the marketing head for the Indian subcontinent at Daniel Wellington, and has also worked as head of Brand Story at Reliance Jio.

Former Ambassador Gautam Bambawale joins Ola

* Ride hailing major Ola on Wednesday said it has appointed Gautam Bambawale as senior advisor for Corporate and International Affairs. A retired bureaucrat, civil servant and executive, Bambawale has played multiple diplomatic roles during his 34-year career with the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), a statement said.

He has served as India's Ambassador to Bhutan and China as well as the High Commissioner of India to Pakistan between 2016 and 2017, it added. "With his extensive experience in international relations, Gautam will play a key role in advising Ola on its Corporate Affairs initiatives across India and the global markets in which it operates," the statement said.



MoneyTap appoints Barindra Dutta as Director - Data Sciences * Fintech company MoneyTap on Wednesday said it has appointed Barindra Dutta as Director - Data Sciences.

Dutta joins MoneyTap from Indiabulls, where he was the head of Advanced Analytics, a statement said. Previously, he has worked at CLIX Capital and has held leadership positions at American Express and GE Capital.

"We are thrilled to have Barindra on board at the focal point of our growth story. He brings to the table an in-depth knowledge of scaling data-driven decisioning platforms. We look forward to his astute guidance as we scale to the next level while maintaining our industry edge in innovation and our strong credit discipline," MoneyTap Chief Business Officer and co-founder Kunal Varma said.

Commercial papers worth over Rs 3 lakh cr listed on BSE since November

* As many as 102 issuers have listed commercial papers worth over Rs 3 lakh crore on the BSE since November 2019, the bourse said on Wednesday. The exchange announced the framework for listing of commercial papers in November 2019.

"Till date, 102 issuers have done 989 issuances of Commercial Papers and have successfully listed CPs of Rs 3,00,329 crore on BSE," it said in a release.

