MTaI members ready to brace up for any shortage of medical devices

The Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) on Wednesday said its member companies are ready to brace up for any shortages in medical devices and equipment arising out of scarcity of raw materials from China due to coronavirus outbreak. The wide spectrum of medical devices and equipment that MTaI members have remained unaffected as these companies do not depend on imports from China.

"MTaI members will try and offset any supply gaps arising out of the import shortages from China," MTaI Chairman and Managing Director Vygon India Pavan Choudary said in a statement. MTaI member companies' products conform to the highest quality standards and are imported primarily from the USA, Europe and Japan or manufactured under strict quality control in India, he added.

With shortage of raw materials from China, there is a fear of scarcity of commonly used medical devices like digital thermometers, infrared thermometers, nebulisers, blood pressure monitors and glucometers manufactured in the country. MTaI represents research-based medical technology companies like Bausch & Lomb, Baxter, Alcon, Boston Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, among others.

