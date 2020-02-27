Left Menu
Tupperware unveils its first exclusive brand outlet in Cuttack

Tupperware

Tupperware announced the expansion of its footprint in Odisha with the launch of an exclusive brand outlet in Cuttack. This launch is a part of the brand's efforts to transform from a direct-selling brand to opening multiple channels of sale, to serve latent demand. Apart from launching exclusive brand outlets, Tupperware India also entered the e-tail market in August 2019 and has its products listed on Amazon, Flipkart and Paytm - all in harmony with their existing direct selling channel.

The outlet in Cuttack is located in the NSC Arcade and focuses on demonstrating a wide array of products through innovative customer engagement zones. Designed to engage and excite all generations of Tupperware fans, customers can view products for prepping, cooking and even organizing their kitchen. Customers can also learn about product designs that enable a reduction in day-to-day food wastage at every stage - from food storage to prepping, to cooking and leftover preservation.

Speaking about the outlet launches and business transformation, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, "As we increase our consumer touchpoints through the e-tail and retail formats, ensuring presence in key growth markets is crucial. I am elated that we will now be accessible for our consumers in Cuttack, and people will have the opportunity to experience and buy our wide range of products at this outlet."

Tupperwareoutletin NSC Arcade, Jail Road, is spread across an area of over 500 sq. ft. and will be run by franchisee Asha Gupta. On her association with Tupperware, she said, "From being a Tupperware consumer to now working with the brand- the journey has been very exciting for me. Being associated with Tupperware during their monumental transformation has contributed positively to my professional growth. Through these outlets, we'll be able to reach out to more potential consumers and showcase our wide range of products- all under one roof!"

