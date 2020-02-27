Teresa Czerwińska is new Vice-President of EIB

Teresa Czerwińska is the new Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank (EIB). She will take up her duties on the 1st of March.

The EIB's Board of Governors appointed Mrs. Czerwińska, a Polish national, on a proposal from the Finance Minister of the Republic of Poland.

Upon joining the EIB, Teresa Czerwińska said: "I am delighted and deeply honored to join the bank of the European Union at a pivotal time for this institution. The EIB fosters long-term investments in four well-known priority areas - infrastructure, climate and environment, innovation and small and medium-sized businesses. It thus contributes to the prosperity, competitiveness and balanced territorial development of countries and regions in Europe and beyond. The EIB has also a huge role to play in facilitating the implementation of the European Green Deal. All these tasks are of colossal importance now – I am extremely happy to be a part of this great endeavor and work with the EIB team for the success and well-being of our citizens."

Prior to becoming EIB Vice-President, Mrs. Czerwińska was a member of the board of the National Bank of Poland since June 2019. Between January 2018 and June 2019, she was Minister of Finance of the Republic of Poland. In this role, she was also a Governor of the European Investment Bank. Before that, she held the position of Undersecretary of State responsible for the state budget at the Ministry of Finance (from June 2017 to January 2018) and, before that, at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education (December 2015 to June 2017) in Poland.

Teresa Czerwińska is a Professor of Economics at the Warsaw University. She specializes in finances and risk management.

The Management Committee is the EIB's permanent collegiate executive body, consisting of a President and eight Vice-Presidents. The Board of Governors – the Finance Ministers of the 27 EU Member States - appoints the members of the Management Committee.

Under the authority of Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB, the Management Committee collectively oversees the day-to-day running of the EIB as well as preparing and ensuring the implementation of the Board of Directors' decisions.

