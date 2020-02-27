Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind-Ra revises downwards outlook on steel sector to 'negative'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:22 IST
Ind-Ra revises downwards outlook on steel sector to 'negative'

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Thursday said it has revised its outlook on the steel sector from 'stable-to-negative' to 'negative' for FY2021-21. The revision has been made seeing the steel demand growth expectations of 5 per cent and margin pressures led by iron ore price risks, the agency said in report.

High iron ore premiums for new mine owners both captive and merchant could shift the cost positions of steel mills, it said. "The slowing economic activity as reflected in Ind-Ra's GDP estimates of 5 per cent and 5.5 per cent for FY20 and FY21, respectively, would continue to affect demand growth in the steel sector and any significant pick-up is unlikely," Ind-Ra said in a report.

The rating agency said it expects steel demand growth to remain modest, in line with gross factor capital formation of 5.3 per cent in FY21. The Chinese steel demand growth risks amid increased ramifications from the corona virus outbreak could also impact global and domestic steel prices.

However, some benefits are also expected on softer imported coking coal and international iron ore prices, it said. "Global steel prices may come at risk, if Chinese steel producers could not reduce production growth in FY21 in line with the reducing demand in housing construction and the slowing Chinese economic growth, " it said.

The agency further said it expects the overall steel margins to remain modest in FY 2020-21, with slight improvements after "the industry witnessed EBITDA margins dropping. Ind-Ra expects the margins to bottom out in 4QFY20". The agency also believes that in case the steel demand does not strengthen up by

2HFY21 (second half of FY 2020-22) new capacity additions along with stressed asset ramp-up could put further pressure on the prices and plant capacity utilisation rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Domingo says apology gave 'false impression', drops Spain show

Madrid, Feb 27 AFP Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo on Thursday said his apology over sexual harassment allegations had given a false impression but cancelled his appearance in an upcoming performance in Madrid I feel I have to issue ...

Irregularities in distribution of sports kits during SAD-BJP regime to be probed: Sodhi

The alleged irregularities in distribution of sports kits and gym equipment worth Rs 30 crore during the previous SAD-BJP regime will be probed, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi told the state assembly on Thursday The sports ...

I-League: Indian Arrows to host champions Chennai City in a clash of redemption

Indian Arrows will look to prove a point when they host reigning champions Chennai City FC in an I-League fixture at the Cooperage Stadium here on Friday The Indian Arrows didnt have the best of starts at their new home having gone down to ...

Iran confirms total of 26 coronavirus deaths: ministry

Tehran, Feb 27 AFP Iran has confirmed seven new deaths from coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, taking the overall toll to 26, the highest outside ChinaAn additional 106 confirmed infections took the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020