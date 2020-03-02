Pehle India Foundation recommends sector-based policy reforms

Policy think-tank Pahle India Foundation (PIF) said on Monday it has recommended extensive policy reforms in Karnataka's sugar, alco-bev and tourism sectors for improving ease of doing business and for greater impact on the state's GDP All the three sectors have important forward and backward linkages - while sugar is an input sector for alco- bev, tourism is the output sector, it noted.

The three industries together contribute significantly to the state's revenues and employment numbers In a meeting held here recently with state government officials and industry representatives, PIF said in a statement it urged the state government to carry out certain reforms, particularly in the excise rules to facilitate ease of doing business.

On the inter-linkages between the three sectors, Senior Fellow & Head of Research at PIF, Nirupama Soundararajan said: "...even a small positive change in policy can have a domino effect on the entire value chain across all the three sectors with direct value addition to the employment and GSDP." PTI RS SS SS

