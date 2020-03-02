Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pehle India Foundation recommends sector-based policy reforms

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 16:24 IST
Pehle India Foundation recommends sector-based policy reforms

Policy think-tank Pahle India Foundation (PIF) said on Monday it has recommended extensive policy reforms in Karnataka's sugar, alco-bev and tourism sectors for improving ease of doing business and for greater impact on the state's GDP All the three sectors have important forward and backward linkages - while sugar is an input sector for alco- bev, tourism is the output sector, it noted.

The three industries together contribute significantly to the state's revenues and employment numbers In a meeting held here recently with state government officials and industry representatives, PIF said in a statement it urged the state government to carry out certain reforms, particularly in the excise rules to facilitate ease of doing business.

On the inter-linkages between the three sectors, Senior Fellow & Head of Research at PIF, Nirupama Soundararajan said: "...even a small positive change in policy can have a domino effect on the entire value chain across all the three sectors with direct value addition to the employment and GSDP." PTI RS SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Working on ''shortcomings'', says ace wrestler Bajrang Punia

Ace wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday said he was working on his shortcoming, especially leg defence while the focus was on the Olympics scheduled in Tokyo later this year I used to give away points due to poor leg defence.I will play two to...

Nirbhaya case: Court to pronounce order shortly on Pawan's plea to stay execution

A Delhi court will shortly pronounce order on 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convict Pawan Kumar Guptas plea to stay execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana, whi...

Delhi rumours: Over 3,000 distress calls on Sunday, 1/5th from and around Shaheen Bagh

Delhi police got over 3,000 distress calls on Sunday from people panicked over riot-related rumours like violence, arson and stone pelting across the national capital, officials said Around one-fifth of these calls on the emergency 100 and ...

IIT Mandi inks pact with NABARD for setting up 3 FPOs in HP  

IIT Mandi and Enabling Women of Kamand EWOK Society have signed a tripartite pact with the National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development NABARD for setting up three FPOs in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district NABARD has sanctioned an amo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020