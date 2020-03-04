Volkswagen drives in BS VI compliant Polo, Vento in India

Auto maker Volkswagen India on Thursday launched BS VI compliant versions of premium hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento, priced between Rs 5.82 and Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the models with new range of petrol powertrains.

The new Polo is powered by MPI and TSI petrol engines mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The 1 litre MPI versions of the model are priced between Rs 5.82 lakh and Rs 7.8 lakh, while the 1 litre TSI engine trims are tagged at Rs 8.02 and Rs 9.59 lakh, respectively.

On the other hand, Vento with manual transmission is priced between Rs 8.86 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh, while the automatic trims are tagged at Rs 12.09 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh. "Volkswagen is always committed to bring in the best of technology for its customers in India, while being conscious about its carbon footprint," Volkswagen Passengers Cars Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement.

In accordance to the Indian government norms, Volkswagen India announced a 100 per cent transformation to a BS VI product portfolio, he added. "The carlines continue to be accessible for the Indian customers with no major price difference across the Polo and Vento carlines," Knapp said.

Polo and Vento now come with heat insulating glass, which maintains the cabin temperature and thus lowering fuel consumption and enhancing customer comfort while driving, the company said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.