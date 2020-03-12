Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs 1,900 aircraft in 20 years, predicts Airbus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:01 IST
India needs 1,900 aircraft in 20 years, predicts Airbus

(EDS: Adding detailsand additional quotes) Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI): Backed by buoyancy in the increase of air travellers, India will require about 1,900 new passenger and cargo aircraft before 2038, president and managing director of Airbus India (South Asia) Anand Stanley said on Thursday. Of the 1,900 aircraft, 1,440 aircraft are for growth and 440 are for replacement of retiring aircraft, he told reporters on the sidelines of "Wings India 2020", an aviation-related event, here.

He said Airbus was sourcing volumes from the country to reach than USD one billion by 2025 from the current USD 650 million. If you move to the future, within 20 years by 2038, we believe that the number (the 0.5 trips per capita in India) will grow at least four times. That is what China is close today. That is what the average of the global markets today," he said.

"In the next 20 years, Indian trafficis forecast to increase at 8.2 per cent per year. At a fairly conservative number we believe that by 2038, we will add at least 1,880 new aircraft in India. This is net of replacements and any other deductions, he said. Taking into account the 440 retirements, Indias existing domiciled fleet of 510 aircraft would quadruple to 1,950 by 2038, he said.

According to Stanley, India is set to become one of the worlds largest economies, with some of the worlds fastest growing cities in terms of GDP, like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. He said in the next 20 years, air transport is expected to be a key enabler and a beneficiary of this economic growth.

Rising wealth and urbanisation, and the Indian governments ambitious regional connectivity programmes are all growth drivers, he said. With its "worldclass" engineering and training centres and a 45-strong supplier network, Airbus industrial footprint in India has set new standards among international aircraft manufacturers, he said.

The Design in India component (of Airbus) has been growing at fairly I would even say exponential rate and to the point that we believe in the next five years this USD 650 million number (sourcing from India) can easily cross USD one billion," he said. Replying to a query on the A320 Neo engine issues, he said the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set May 30 as deadline to replace unmodified engines and the aircraft- maker is working with the engine manufacturers on the issue.

"About a month ago these engines, they are about 300 in the nation and over 200 of them have been upgraded and modified to the new fixes that prevent these reliability issues," Stanley said. "The DGCA has given a directive that all of them have to be modified by May 31. We, as Airbus and an engine manufacturer, are both working to achieve the timeline," he said.

The Delhi High Court earlier this month had sought the response of the Centre, aviation regulator DGCA, Indigo and GoAir on a plea seeking grounding of A320neo aircraft with faulty engines. The plea, filed by a Chennai-based association of passengers, alleged that despite being aware of "significant technical issues with Airbus A320 Neo," neither the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MCA) nor the DGCA has taken any concrete steps to ground these aircraft.

The Airbus official said those engines do not have any safety issues and they may be reliability issues for which "fixes and updates and modifications have been in place." PTI GDK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol closed to much of the public on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a U.S. senator from Washington state tested positive for the coronavirus.Limited access to the Capitol would begin at 5 p.m. ET 2100 GM...

Soccer-UEFA summons clubs, FAs and players to discuss coronavirus impact

UEFA will hold a video conference meeting of all 55 football federations in Europe plus representatives of clubs, leagues and players to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on all football in the region including Euro 2020, it said Thursd...

Brazil's Bolsonaro being tested for coronavirus - Estado de S. Paulo

Brazils far-right President Jair Bolsonaro is being monitored and tested for coronavirus, Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, without citing sources.Reuters was not able to confirm the information. Bolsonaro retur...

Romanian PM-designate renounces nomination-presidency

Romanias Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu abandoned his bid to become premier on Thursday, minutes before a scheduled parliamentary vote of confidence, the presidency said in a statement.The European Union state is ran by an interim cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020