Jaquar Group Open Doors to Jaquar World, the Flagship Showroom in Moscow

Jaquar World now open in 15 locations globally NEW DELHI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading complete bathroom and lighting solutions brand, Jaquar Group opened doors to its new flagship Jaquar World showroom in Moscow at Leninsky Prospekt - 85. In the spotlight for bringing Indian manufacturing to the forefront on a global scale since the launch of its first Jaquar World in Singapore to, now, its 15th, in Moscow, the Jaquar Group has pioneered the immersive approach to its retail spaces globally through their company owned showroom - Jaquar World. Designed by the renowned Italian Danelon Meroni studio, the two-level display will present both new and classic collections under the Jaquar Group luxury and premium brands, Artize and Jaquar, respectively. The idea behind the interactive space demonstrates the possibilities and features from the contemporary Jaquar and Artize bathroom products and solutions. Employing a human-connect between design and functionality, the Danelon Meroni studio has designed the perfect experiential blend between art and shopping for customers.

Jaquar World is a design studio that includes a plethora of choices in bathroom products and its latest bath innovations. It offers a unique complete bathroom solutions showroom developed by the Jaquar Group, where customers could walk in; conceptualize their own bathroom concept and seek professional inputs in design. Present across cities such as London, Milan, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and more, the next Jaquar World is set to open in Leeds, United Kingdom. Speaking at the grand opening of the 15th Jaquar World, Mr. Rajesh Mehra, Director and Promoter, Jaquar Group said, "We pride ourselves for our ability to anticipate and always deliver beyond our client's expectations, providing them with state-of-the-art, compete bathroom solutions. It is our honour to be launching our 15th Jaquar World in the iconic landmark city of Moscow. Designed by the famous Danelon Meroni design studio the showroom will inspire and excite our discerning patrons with the vast product ranges from Artize and Jaquar that are on display." The new Jaquar World at Leninsky Prospekt - 85 offers an extensive selection of luxury and premium showering and bath ware solutions such as bath fittings, wellness solutions, sanitary ware, showering concepts, flushing systems, shower enclosures, hot water solutions and accessories. Customers can also seek consultation with the brand experts and specialist consultants to help steer them through the process of designing their bath spaces from conception to delivery. Enlisting the impressive suite of services provided by all Jaquar Worlds to customers: • Complete Bathroom Solutions • Expert Advice • Design Consultation • Unmatched Customer Service • Wide Range of Products and Concepts About the Jaquar Group Conceived in 1960 by Late Shri N. L. Mehra and headquarter in Manesar, Jaquar Group is a rapidly growing multi-diversified 'Complete Bathroom and Lighting Solutions' brand. Built on the platform of highest quality standards, aesthetics and with the intent of providing world-class products, the Group caters to various segments of bathroom and lighting industry for the value, premium and the luxury segments through its brands - Artize, Jaquar and Essco. As undisputed market leaders the company has presence in over 45 + countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia- Pacific, Africa and the SAARC region, 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India and 1 in South Korea spread over 329,000 sq. m. With a turnover of INR 3588 Crores in 2018-19, the group is expected to reach INR 4278 Crores in 2019-20.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123694/Jaquar_World_Moscow.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123695/Director_and_Chief_Guests_Jaguar_Moscow.jpg

