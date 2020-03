BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Declares Ordinary Dividends Of $3.94 Billion

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * BOARD PROPOSES 0.0738 RIYAL/SHARE DIVIDEND FOR PERIOD FROM DECEMBER 5, 2019 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019

* DECLARES ORDINARY DIVIDENDS OF SAR 14.76 BILLION ($3.94 BILLION), COVERING PERIOD FROM DECEMBER 5, 2019 THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2019 * ORDINARY DIVIDENDS REPRESENT A PORTION OF SAR 50.21 BILLION ($13.39 BILLION) TOTAL ORDINARY DIVIDENDS DECLARED FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2019

* TOTAL DIVIDEND PAYMENTS IN 2019 WERE $73.2 BILLION * INTENDS TO DECLARE AGGREGATE ORDINARY CASH DIVIDENDS OF AT LEAST $75 BILLION A YEAR, PAID QUARTERLY

* FIRST QUARTER 2020 DIVIDENDS ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE ANNOUNCED ALONG WITH COMPANY’S Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS, WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO BE PUBLISHED IN MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

