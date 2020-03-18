Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch; Australian researchers map immune response to corona and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch; Australian researchers map immune response to corona and more
Representative Image Image Credit:

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese rocket fails on maiden launch - Xinhua

A new Chinese medium-lift rocket, part of a family of launch vehicles meant to support most of China's launch missions in future, failed on its debut flight, the official news agency Xinhua reported. The Long March 7A, a variant of the Long March 7, blasted off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center, in the southern island province of Hainan, on Monday morning.

Australian researchers map immune response to coronavirus

Australian researchers said on Tuesday they have mapped the immune responses from one of country's first coronavirus patients, findings the health minister said were an important step in developing a vaccine and treatment. The coronavirus has infected more than 168,000 people worldwide and killed at least 6,610, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trials of potential coronavirus treatments start for some existing drugs

Drugs used for treating arthritis are being tested as treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus, as researchers rush to find ways of helping patients and slowing the number of infections. Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Monday they began a clinical trial of their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara as a coronavirus treatment, while in Spain a separate trial is studying if a combination of two drugs can slow down the spread of coronavirus among people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India going to pay heavy price for govt's inability to act decisively on COVID-19: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the governments inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus. Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the Coronavirus . India is g...

Soccer-Asian Football Confederation suspends play in AFC Cup competition

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches in the AFC Cup tournament, the regional body announced on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit sporting events around the world.Following the imposition of furthe...

UPDATE 2-Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff

Middle East airline Qatar Airways laid off about 200 Filipino staff in Doha this week and rival Emirates asked pilots to take unpaid leave as the coronavirus outbreak hammers demand for travel. The state-owned airlines have had to slash doz...

WTI oil price slides to lowest in 17 years

Benchmark WTI oil slumped to the lowest level since 2003 to just above USD 25 per barrel as the coronavirus slashes global demand for crudeWTI slid to USD 25.08 per barrel at one point before recovering slightly to trade at USD 25.55, down ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020